Barcelona's Jordi Alba joins Lionel Messi in Eric Abidal criticism: 'We shouldn't be throwing s***' at ourselves'

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has accused sporting director Eric Abidal of “throwing s***” after becoming embroiled in a public row with captain Lionel Messi.

Abidal has come under fire after giving an interview to Spanish publication Sport, in which he criticised the players for not working hard enough under Ernesto Valverde before his sacking in January.

Argentinian star Messi hit back with a post on Instagram, telling the club’s hierarchy they also need to be held “responsible” for their part in Valverde’s departure.

With a row erupting off the pitch, things were not much better on it as the Catalans slumped to a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club on Thursday, sending them out of the Copa Del Rey.

After the match, Alba called for an end to the public feud before criticising Abidal for laying the blame at the feet of the players.

“This club gets enough s*** thrown at it from the outside so we shouldn’t be throwing s*** at ourselves,” Alba told reporters.

“Abidal was a player, he is loved by the fans and that’s why he should know what it’s like inside the dressing room and how players feel.”

Barca have won the Copa a record 30 times and reached the last six finals but were left reflecting on their earliest exit in a decade after Inaki Williams scored the only goal deep in added time.

Despite the defeat, Alba said the team had played well and proved they were not affected by the events of the past week.

“We showed that we are a team and that’s what we need to keep on doing,” he added.

“I think we put in a great performance, one of the best of the season. It’s a real shame we conceded the goal so late but that’s what football is like. I’m very proud of the team because of how well we played.”

