Barcelona winger Carles Perez has moved to Roma on loan for the the leisure of the season in a deal which will be made permanent within the summertime.

The 21-365 days-former made his debut remaining season and broke by this term, making 12 first-crew appearances and scoring two objectives, but will not be allotment of the plans of modern coach Quique Setien.

“FC Barcelona and AS Roma comprise reached an agreement for the loan of the player Carles Perez except 30 June for a fee of 1 million euros,” Barca stated on their web speak on Thursday.

“The Italian club pays the player’s wages and are obliged to pay 11 million euros for the player plus 3.5 million in add-ons once the loan duration is over.”

Barca quit not comprise a map terminate-relief possibility for the younger forward, but quit comprise first refusal if Roma mediate to sell in future.

“FC Barcelona would purchase to publicly thank Carles Perez for his dedication and professionalism and would furthermore purchase to desire him the total easiest for the future,” the Catalan club added.