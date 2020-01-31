Barcelona XI vs Valencia: Confirmed team recordsdata, predicted lineups and most modern accidents
Maxi Gomez struck twice and as well seen a penalty saved as Valencia inferior Quique Setien’s first away sport in LaLiga as Barcelona coach with a convincing 2-0 take at Mestalla.
With Frenkie de Jong reduction from suspension and Arthur in the road-up following his most modern damage considerations, Barca dominated the possession of the ball early on in opposition to a Valencia team lacking their easiest midfielder, Dani Parejo, thanks to a ban.
However in their very first foray forward, Albert Celades’ facet won a penalty as Gerard Pique changed into once adjudged to acquire introduced down Jose Luis Gaya.
Maxi stepped up, but changed into once denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the German goalkeeper flew across to his left and parried the Uruguayan’s fierce shot.
Barca had many of the ball for the the rest of the half, but Setien’s facet created itsy-bitsy through determined potentialities and the 2 teams went in stage at the destroy.
Shortly after the restart, Valencia went ahead when Maxi hit a sturdy shot against purpose from the honest facet of the gap and seen his effort rebound off Jordi Alba and in, irascible-footing Ter Stegen on its scheme into the reduction of the on-line. The strike would possibly well perhaps even traipse down as an have purpose.
Setien despatched on Arturo Vidal for Arthur and Barca with out prolong regarded more terrible with the Chilean on the pitch.
Lionel Messi went shut with a bright chip from the threshold of the gap and as well a header at the a ways post following a sinful from Antoine Griezmann.
At that point, a Barca purpose regarded love a topic of time, but Valencia attacked on the destroy with 13 minutes final and Ferran Torres squared for Maxi. who changed into once all on my own in space and drove the ball into the corner from perfect within the gap.
Valencia later seen a purpose dominated out for what regarded love a imperfect from a corner as Gabriel Paulista volleyed in and for a 2d, it seemed as if the referee had given Celades’ facet a penalty.
However it undoubtedly changed into once greatest a corner by some means and after Messi went shut with a pair of efforts in stoppage time, the home fans met the final whistle with massive cheers.
Barca remain high, but would possibly be overtaken by Staunch Madrid if Los Blancos stop a ways from defeat in Valladolid on Sunday. Valencia, meanwhile, climb to fifth station.
Live Updates
Team recordsdata
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Jordi Alba, De Jong, Arthur, Bsquets, Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati
Subs: Inaki Pena, Semedo, Lenglet, Junior, Rakitic, Vidal, Collado
Valencia XI: Domenech, Gabriel, Kondogbia, Soler, Gameiro, Gaya, Coquelin, Wass, Ferran, Gomez, Garay
Subs: Rivero, Mangala, Kang-In, Jaume Costa, Esquerdo, Sobrino, Rodrigo
Set a question to a appropriate kind ambiance at Mestalla this day!
LaLiga because it stands
Barcelona and Staunch Madrid each take a seat on 43 aspects after 20 games, with Barca high on purpose distinction – but there’s perfect two targets in it.
Atletico Madrid are eight in the reduction of in third, and whereas it’d be silly to jot down off Diego Simeone’s facet this early, it looks role to be a straight fight between the Clasico rivals at this point.
Arthur and De Jong commence up in thrilling Barcelona midfield
Arthur Melo makes his first commence up under Quique Setien following most modern damage factors and Frenkie de Jong is reduction from suspension to characteristic alongside the Brazilian and Sergio Busquets.
That, in understanding, is Barcelona’s easiest midfield and this would possibly be interesting to fade looking out out how it works under Setien, very noteworthy a believer of passing and possession football.
No Rodrigo for Valencia
Valencia’s Spain striker and Barcelona target Rodrigo Moreno is on hand again after damage, but is greatest on the bench this day as Maxi Gomez and Kevin Gameiro commence up in attack for Albert Celades’ facet.
There would possibly possibly be now not any Dani Parejo both – the Valencia captain misses out through suspension. Other than that, though, it is miles a sturdy facet from Celades, with Ferran Torres and Carlos Soler providing a great deal of quality on the wings.
The teams are out on the pitch and the match would possibly be beginning in a topic of minutes…
KICK OFF
Barcelona obtain the sport under scheme amid whistles at Mestalla!
1 min: Jordi Alba pushing excessive up on the left early on, but Valencia press excessive and Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to be alert to make a clearance up field…
2 mins: Alba, under strain from Ferran Torres, hits a lengthy ball forward to Antoine Griezmann down the left, but the French forward can greatest obtain a contact on it and it goes through to Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech…
3 mins: Barcelona now in Valencia’s half, taking half in a series of short passes in a affected person attack…
4 mins: Some whistles from Valencia’s fans as Barcelona traipse and traipse. Lionel Messi hits a low power from the threshold of the sphere on the left, but or now not it is blocked by Ezequiel Garay…
5 mins: Valencia’s brass band is taking half in, but their team has every now and then had the ball to this point in this one…
6 mins: Arthur finds Alba wide on the left, but the Catalan’s low ball into the gap would now not gain a team-mate…
7 mins: Applause from the Valencia fans as they take the ball reduction, but it would now not final lengthy as Barcelona rating possession…
8 mins: Barcelona traipse the ball from left to honest. Extra whistles from the Valencia fans…
9 mins: Maxi Gomez is fouled and Valencia take a free-kick in Barca’s half, but Celades’ facet play in reduction deep to envision out to commence up one thing from deep…
10 mins: Penalty to Valencia!
11 mins: Maxi Gomez to amass it. VAR is checking it first, though…
