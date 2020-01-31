barcelona-xi-vs-valencia:-confirmed-team-recordsdata,-predicted-lineups-and-most-modern-accidents

Maxi Gomez struck twice and as well seen a penalty saved as Valencia inferior Quique Setien’s first away sport in LaLiga as Barcelona coach with a convincing 2-0 take at Mestalla.

With Frenkie de Jong reduction from suspension and Arthur in the road-up following his most modern damage considerations, Barca dominated the possession of the ball early on in opposition to a Valencia team lacking their easiest midfielder, Dani Parejo, thanks to a ban.

However in their very first foray forward, Albert Celades’ facet won a penalty as Gerard Pique changed into once adjudged to acquire introduced down Jose Luis Gaya.

Maxi stepped up, but changed into once denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the German goalkeeper flew across to his left and parried the Uruguayan’s fierce shot.

Barca had many of the ball for the the rest of the half, but Setien’s facet created itsy-bitsy through determined potentialities and the 2 teams went in stage at the destroy.

Shortly after the restart, Valencia went ahead when Maxi hit a sturdy shot against purpose from the honest facet of the gap and seen his effort rebound off Jordi Alba and in, irascible-footing Ter Stegen on its scheme into the reduction of the on-line. The strike would possibly well perhaps even traipse down as an have purpose.

Setien despatched on Arturo Vidal for Arthur and Barca with out prolong regarded more terrible with the Chilean on the pitch.

Lionel Messi went shut with a bright chip from the threshold of the gap and as well a header at the a ways post following a sinful from Antoine Griezmann.

At that point, a Barca purpose regarded love a topic of time, but Valencia attacked on the destroy with 13 minutes final and Ferran Torres squared for Maxi. who changed into once all on my own in space and drove the ball into the corner from perfect within the gap.

Valencia later seen a purpose dominated out for what regarded love a imperfect from a corner as Gabriel Paulista volleyed in and for a 2d, it seemed as if the referee had given Celades’ facet a penalty.

However it undoubtedly changed into once greatest a corner by some means and after Messi went shut with a pair of efforts in stoppage time, the home fans met the final whistle with massive cheers.

Barca remain high, but would possibly be overtaken by Staunch Madrid if Los Blancos stop a ways from defeat in Valladolid on Sunday. Valencia, meanwhile, climb to fifth station.

