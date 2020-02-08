barcelona-xi-vs-real-betis:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineups-and-latest-injuries

Barcelona will be without Gerard Pique in defence as coach Quique Setien returns to former club Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday.

The centre-back picked up an injury in Barca’s Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat at Athletic Club on Thursday night, but is suspended for this match anyway.

With the Catalan out, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet should start together at the back. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Neto could be back as a substitute after injury.

In midfield, Arturo Vidal looks set to replace Ivan Rakitic. Youngster Riqui Puig is also in the squad and could be on the bench.

Striker Luis Suarez is out for four months after knee surgery and winger Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury setback last week with a recurrence of his thigh problem, which could see the French forward sidelined for the rest of the season.

With those two out for the long term and Carles Perez loaned to Roma, Barca are now short in forward positions and the Catalans are looking to bring in another attacker.

LaLiga rules allow for such a signing, but no player will arrive in time for Sunday’s game at the Benito Villamarin.

In the meantime, Antoine Griezmann is set to continue in a central role for Setien’s side, currently three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Predicted Real Betis XI (4-3-3): Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Canales, Gonzalez, Alena; Fekir, Iglesias, Joaquin

Predicted Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Fati