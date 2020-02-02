barcelona-xi-vs-levante:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineups-and-latest-injuries

Barcelona will be without Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele for tonight’s LaLiga clash at home to Levante.

Suarez is expected to be out for four months after undergoing knee surgery in January and will miss most of the rest of the season.

In his absence, Barca had hoped to sign a centre-forward in the winter window, but missed out on Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno.

With Suarez out and Dembele still sidelined with a thigh injury sustained in November, Antoine Griezmann is set to start again in a central role.

Ansu Fati should keep his place on the left, with Lionel Messi on the right.

Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong could get another chance together in midfield after last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 loss at Valencia, but Arturo Vidal is also in contention.

New coach Quique Setien is set to recall Samuel Umtiti after the France defender sat out the 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while Sergi Roberto could return at right-back.

Here’s how expect Barcelona to line up tonight…

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Levante possible XI: Fernandez; Cabaco, Postigo, Vezo; Miramon, Radoja, Campaña, Toño; Rochina; Morales, Marti