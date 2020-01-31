barcelona-xi-vs-leganes:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineups-and-most-standard-accidents

Lionel Messi has been incorporated in Barcelona‘s squad for tonight’s Copa del Rey conflict at home to Leganes.

The Argentine attacker failed to characteristic at all as Quique Setien’s facet came from at the assist of to beat Segunda B facet UD Ibiza on the island in their cup debut final week, but will characteristic within the final-16 conflict at Camp Nou.

Young midfielder Riqui Puig is no longer within the 18-man squad for the Copa game. The 20-year-inclined changed into used in every of Setien’s first two matches in payment, but uncared for the time out to Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday by illness.

One other appealing child, midfielder Alex Collado, is on the list after he made a gradual replace study Mestalla.

Luis Suarez is out for four months after knee surgery and are no longer on hand, with Barca alive to to value a striker sooner than the shut of the transfer window on Friday night time.





Goalkeeper Neto and winger Ousmane Demebele are furthermore aloof sidelined. One other attacker, Carles Perez, moved to Roma on Thursday, while there’s no dwelling within the 18 for young correct-assist Moussa Wague.

Right here is how interrogate Barcelona to line up tonight…

Barcelona that that you must imagine XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo; Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Rakitic, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Leganes that that you must imagine XI: Cuellar; Rosales, Tarin, Bustinza, Silva; Perez, Eraso; Navarro, Oscar, Braithwaite; Carrillo