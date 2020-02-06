barcelona-xi-vs-athletic-bilbao:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries-for-copa-del-rey

Quique Setien has named a Barcelona strong squad to travel to the Basque country to take on Athletic Bilbao tonight.

The Spanish champions are without long-term absentees Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele – the Frenchman suffering another significant setback after tearing his hamstring on his return to training.

Reports in Spain claim Dembele will now miss the remainder of the season having only played three full games for the club this term.

Arturo Vidal meanwhile has recovered from a thigh problem that ruled him out of the game against Levante at the weekend.

Barcelona will try book their place in the Copa del Rey semi-final after a tumultuous week at the club where Lionel Messi has clashed with sporting director Eric Abidal.

The Catalans have won this competition in four of the last five years, with Valencia ending their reign last year.

Possible Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Junior; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati