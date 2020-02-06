barcelona-winger-ousmane-dembele-to-undergo-surgery-on-hamstring-in-finland

Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his hamstring injury on Tuesday, offering no timescale for his return.

The France international suffered a “complete proximal hamstring tear” as a consequence of muscle fatigue.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and suffered further discomfort in his right leg during training on Monday morning.

Having assessed the winger’s injury, Barcelona revealed in a statement Dembele has ruptured a tendon in his hamstring and will head to Finland for treatment next week.

“Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on Tuesday in Turku, Finland, to treat a rupture to the proximal tendon of his right hamstring,” the statement read.

In Pictures | Barcelona vs Levante | 02/02/2020

“Once the operation has been concluded, further information will be given regarding his approximate recovery time.”

While the club have refused to put a timescale on his injury so far, Quique Setien said in his press conference on Wednesday Dembele is facing “four to five months” out, which would rule him out for the season and possibly Euro 2020.

That leaves Setien with only Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati as his available forwards, with Dembele joining Luis Suarez in the treatment room.