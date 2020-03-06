barcelona-vs.-real-sociedad:-la-liga-preview,-live-stream,-tv-channel,-how-exactly-to-watch-online,-odds,-news

Barcelona looks to show the page after losing El Clasico against Real Madrid once the club hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga action. Barca is 17-4-5 and enters the overall game in second place, trailing Real by simply a point. Real Sociedad, fresh from making the Copa del Rey final, is in sixth place with a 13-4-8 record and winners of three straight. Here’s ways to watch the match and what things to know: Viewing informationDate: Saturday, March 7 | Time: 12: 30 p.m. ETLocation: Camp Nou — Barcelona, SpainTV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try free of charge)Odds: Barcelona -286; Draw +450; Real Sociedad +700 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesBarcelona: Time to bounce back now for Quique Setien’s club. Their winning streak in the league has ended from then on defeat to Real Madrid however they remain in the race despite a tricky remaining schedule. Against Real Sociedad, they need to be cautious with the creativity and speed of the visitors. They’ll turn to keep carefully the ball just as much as possibly and become methodical in attack in what ought to be a victory.Real Sociedad: Six straight wins in every competitions and in to the Copa del Rey final where they’ll play rival Athletic Bilbao, Sociedad is in an excellent spot. This team plays arguably probably the most attractive style in Spain and contains a huge amount of talent that may produce magical moments. The guy to view is Martin Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid. The Norwegian midfielder is merely 21 but continues to impress along with his vision in the ultimate third. Should they get yourself a true point out of this, he’ll be considered a big reason.

PredictionBarcelona is rested and hungry and makes the visitors pay with a convincing defensive performance. Pick: Barca 2, Real Sociedad 0.