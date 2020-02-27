barcelona-vs.-napoli:-champions-league-live-stream,-how-to-watch-online,-tv-channel,-news

Lionel Messi looks to build off of his magical four-goal performance from his last time out when he leads Barcelona into Naples to take on Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday. The first leg affair at Stadio San Paolo will actually be their third meeting since August after playing two friendlies in the United States over the summer which Barca won. Barcelona is looking sharp and like a contender while Napoli has found a bit of form under Gennaro Gattuso, climbing into contention for European spots in Serie A. The return leg is next month, with Napoli hoping to just have a chance. The Italian side is one of two teams to have beaten reigning champ Liverpool this season, showing that it has what it takes to get a result here. Viewing informationDate: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ETLocation: Stadio San Paolo — Naples, ItalyTV: UniMas | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Napoli +225; Draw +255; Barcelona +116 (via William Hill Sportsbook) Live updates: Barcelona vs. Napoli

StorylinesNapoli: The issues in defense have improved, as has the intensity and belief. Napoli enters this match having won six of seven, including a victory at Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinals. They’ll have the crowd behind them in what will be a feisty atmosphere, but beating Brescia isn’t the same as Barca. They’ll need a bit of good fortune as well. Fabian Ruiz is the key in the middle with the rising Spanish star continuing to get better and better.Barcelona: Still without Luis Suarez, Barcelona has been able to cope as of late. Antoine Griezmann hasn’t made the expected impact, but Messi has taken over time and time again. Napoli can cause trouble in the middle, so expect Messi to receive the ball a bit deeper here. Keep an eye on the set pieces because Napoli’s defense isn’t afraid to go in hard and could see Barca strike from near the top of the box. Messi and Griezmann start alone in attack with Quique Setien going a bit defensive for this first leg.PredictionBarcelona is in good form and has the world’s best player, which in the end is enough. Pick: Barcelona 2, Napoli 0