barcelona-vs-levante-live:-laliga-commentary-stream-and-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live LaLiga commentary of Barcelona vs Levante.

Barcelona must bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla last time out.

Quique Setien’s men were well beaten and now sit six points behind leaders Real Madrid in LaLiga following their win over city rivals Atletico on Saturday.

Levante sit 13th but will take confidence from their 3-1 victory over Barca earlier in the campaign, when they came from behind to secure a shock win.

With kick-off scheduled for8pm GMT, follow all the goals and action LIVE at Camp Nou…

Live Updates

2020-02-02T17:45:03.000Z

Team newsBarcelona will be without Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele for tonight’s LaLiga clash at home to Levante.Suarez is expected to be out for four months after undergoing knee surgery in January and will miss most of the rest of the season.In his absence, Barca had hoped to sign a centre-forward in the winter window, but missed out on Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno.With Suarez out and Dembele still sidelined with a thigh injury sustained in November, Antoine Griezmann is set to start again in a central role.ReutersAnsu Fati should keep his place on the left, with Lionel Messi on the right.Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong could get another chance together in midfield after last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 loss at Valencia, but Arturo Vidal is also in contention.New coach Quique Setien is set to recall Samuel Umtiti after the France defender sat out the 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while Sergi Roberto could return at right-back.

2020-02-02T17:38:47.120Z

How will Barcelona line up?Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

2020-02-02T16:05:29.916Z

Predicted line-ups

Levante possible XI: Fernandez; Cabaco, Postigo, Vezo; Miramon, Radoja, Campaña, Toño; Rochina; Morales, Marti