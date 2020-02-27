barcelona-vs.-eibar:-la-liga-prediction,-tv-channel,-live-stream,-odds,-watch-online,-start-time,-game-news

Barcelona finds itself just a point behind La Liga leader Real Madrid and can jump their rival with a win on Saturday against Eibar. Barca is 16-4-4 on the season with 52 points and winner of three straight while Eibar is in the relegation battle, sitting just three points above the drop zone. Eibar is 6-6-11 and has scored only 22 goals in 23 La Liga matches this season and in need a points to ease any concerns of being sent down to the second division come season’s end.Viewing informationDate: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 10 a.m. ETLocation: Camp Nou — Barcelona, SpainTV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)Odds: Barcelona -500; Draw +600; Eibar +1,200 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesBarcelona: Barca surprised many by signing Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes as the club looks to field Luis Suarez’s void. Signing him was a huge surprise because he just doesn’t come anywhere close to the type of player one would associate with Barca. Over the last five seasons, he has not once scored double digit goals. Can he really make much of a difference in the title race?Eibar: The club enters this game having not won any of its last four games, and that includes being eliminated in the Copa del Rey by third-division side Badajoz. No player on this current team has more than six goals this season, with Chilean Fabian Orellana leading the way with six. Relying on 35-year-old striker Charles just hasn’t worked out, and somebody is going to have to step up to end this poor form and keep this team up. Sergi Enrich, the face of this team in attack, is expected to start but has just one goal all season in 19 appearances.

PredictionEasy work for Barca with Lionel Messi scoring and assisting in the victory. Pick: Barcelona 3, Eibar 0