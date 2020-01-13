barcelona-turn-to-mauricio-pochettino-after-xavi-and-ronal-koeman-turn-them-down

Barcelona want to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, although they will have to change his mind after he declared he would never manager the club.

Current manager Ernesto Valverde’s days appear to be numbered at the Nou Camp, with reports suggesting he is likely to lose his job in the very near future.

Barca are top of La Liga on goal difference from Real Madrid, but have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and are struggling to meet their extremely high standards.

A Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid last Thursday could prove to be Valverde’s last game in charge, with their next fixture at home to Granada in La Liga on Sunday.

Barcelona legend Xavi was approached about taking the job, but pushed for a rapid response, he decided not to take it and remain in charge of al-Sadd in Qatar.

Another former Barca star, and current Netherlands boss, Ronald Koeman has also turned down the chance to return to the Nou Camp.

The Catalan club want to replace Valverde soon and Pochettino has now emerged as their preferred option, with the Argentine out of work since leaving Tottenham in November.

While nothing is out of the question in football, Pochettino has been explicit in his opinion that he will never manage Barcelona due to playing for and managing city rivals Espanyol in the past.

I will never be a coach of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am closely linked to Espanyol and Tottenham,’ Pochettino said. ‘I have grown up in Newell’s and will never train Rosario Central.

‘I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than go to train certain clubs.’

Spanish publication AS suggests the situation is now very different, though, and the allure of one of the world’s biggest clubs will likely tempt Pochettino out of unemployment.

If they cannot attract the former Spurs boss, youth team coach Franciso Javier Garcia Pimienta is considered a short-term option until the end of the season.

Gabriel Milito, who also used to play for the club and is currently in charge of Estudiantes de La Plata in Argentina is another possibility.

