barcelona-striker-luis-suarez-to-miss-four-months-of-action-after-knee-surgery

Barcelona have confirmed that they expect Luis Suarez to miss around four months of action after he underwent knee surgery on Sunday.

The Uruguayan played the full match as Barcelona were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Friday, but it emerged that he has damaged his external meniscus on his right knee.

The 32-year-old went under the knife on Sunday in an attempt to fix the problem, but he is now likely to be sidelined until May.

A club statement read: ‘The first team player, Luis Suárez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months.’

The La Liga season comes to an end of 23 May, while the Champions League final is on 30 May, so he could potentially return in time for those matches.

However, it is going to be a significant loss for Barcelona as they battle it out with Real Madrid and try to hold off Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the title race.

They will also have to be without the former Liverpool man throughout the Champions League knockout stages, which get underway against Napoli in the last 16 next month.

Suarez has been in very good form this season, scoring 11 La Liga goals in just 15 starts, while he has the most assists of anyone in the league, with seven.

The forward has also netted three times in the Champions League as Barca strolled through a tough group that included Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

The La Liga champions are not short of attacking options, but more pressure will be put on Ousmane Dembele and youngster Ansu Fati to step up and support Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

