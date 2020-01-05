barcelona-star-ousmane-dembele-‘likes’-instagram-post-linking-him-with-liverpool-transfer

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has got Liverpool fans very excited by ‘liking’ a post on Instagram linking him with a move to the Champions League holders.

The French winger has endured an injury-ravaged season at Camp Nou and, after turning up late to training on several occasions, it has been suggested that Barca could cut their losses on a player that cost £135million.

And Dembele – who was previously spotted playing as Liverpool on Football Manager – has added fuel to the speculation with some cheeky social media activity.

The 22-year-old liked a post on Instagram from a fan account which reposted the rumour that Dembele is well liked by Jurgen Klopp and could be the subject of an £80m summer bid.

The post had an image of Dembele photoshopped in a Liverpool kit, and fans understandably went crazy when they noticed that the Frenchman had liked the post.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona will react, though, with the Spanish side already unhappy with how much game time Dembele has missed this season and his lack of discipline off the pitch.

Dembele and Klopp’s paths did not quite cross at Borussia Dortmund, with the winger joining from Rennes the summer after the German coach had left the club.

He is believed to be a fan of the youngster, though, and even briefly forgot about his usual policy of never talking about transfer targets when asked about a potential move for Dembele 18 months ago.

‘Is he on the market? Now I’m interested,’ said Klopp when it was suggested that Dembele was available and Liverpool were trying to sign him two summers ago.

Dembele has only made five La Liga appearances this season, struggling with several hamstring problems, and has just one goal in all competitions, prompting suggestions that Barcelona will try and offload him to raise funds.

MORE: Liverpool new-boy Takumi Minamino smashes Japanese TV gameshow volley record

MORE: Takumi Minamino impressed with Anfield after watching Liverpool beat Sheffield United





