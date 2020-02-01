barcelona-sign-brazilian-midfielder-matheus-fernandes

Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras for a fee which could rise to €10million.

The 21-year-old is the Catalan club’s second signing on transfer deadline day after the Blaugrana confirmed the arrival of Portuguese winger Trincao earlier on Friday.

Like the SC Braga player, Fernandes will not be joining Barca until the summer.

“FC Barcelona and Palmeiras have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Matheus Fernandes Siqueira and he will join the Club on 1 July 2020,” the Catalans said on their website on Friday.

“The transfer fee will be 7 million euros plus 3 million in add-ons and the player will sign a five-year contract that will take him up to the end of the 2024-25 season.”

Fernandes, a defensive midfielder who has represented Brazil at Under-17 and U-20 level, will be given a release clause of €300m and will spend the rest of this season on loan in LaLiga with Real Valladolid.