barcelona-sack-ernesto-valverde-and-announce-quique-setien-as-new-head-coach

Barcelona have confirmed that Ernesto Valverde has been sacked, with Quique Setien replacing him as head coach.

Valverde has been under serious pressure at the Nou Camp after falling out with several senior players, most notably Arturo Vidal, and Barca’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final was the final straw.

The 55-year-old led training on Monday and met club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss his future before the latter spoke with the board.

Club director Javier Bordas, CEO Oscar Grau and director of football Eric Abidal were all present at that meeting and it was decided that Valverde would be relieved of his duties.

‘Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde for the termination of his contract as coach of the first team,’ Barcelona announced in a statement on Monday night.

‘Thanks for everything, Ernesto. Good luck in the future.’

