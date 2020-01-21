barcelona-plan-to-sign-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-on-loan-from-arsenal

Barcelona will attempt to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal before the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Spanish champions are in the market for a new striker following Luis Suarez’s knee injury, which will keep him sidelined for around four months.

Aubameyang has already been linked with a move to Arsenal, while reports have claimed that the striker has asked Mikel Arteta to leave the Gunners.

According to Goal, Barcelona have made the signing of Aubameyang this priority before the month is over.

The report claims that Barca are hoping to convince the Gunners’ hierarchy to accept a loan deal which will run until the end of the season.

But instead of paying a fee to keep Aubameyang, Barcelona’s plan is to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

It’s claimed that Barcelona’s offer ‘will likely be greeted with an angry response’ by Arsenal.

The Gunners are still hoping to convince Aubameyang to sign a new contract.

The 30-year-old will have just one year remaining on his current deal with Arsenal at the end of the season.





