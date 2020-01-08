barcelona-open-to-selling-samuel-umtiti-in-january-with-arsenal-and-manchester-united-interested

Barcelona are open to offers for centre-back Samuel Umtiti during the January transfer window with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham all interested in making a move.

The 26-year-old has been largely out of first team action for Barca this season, starting just four La Liga games due to injury and the the fact that Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have established a regular partnership at centre-back.

Umtiti has turned out twice in Europe taking his total appearances this campaign to just seven, having suffered knee and ankle problems, and now both player and club are open to a change of scenery, with Spanish publication El Desmarque reporting that Barca want a deal done as soon as possible.

The trio of Premier League clubs are very keen on bringing in the France international, with Arsenal and Manchester United in particular need of defensive reinforcements.

The Gunners have well documented struggles at centre-back, with David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi all playing in the role this season, all to questionable levels of quality.

Manchester United have deployed the regular central defensive partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this season, but Maguire is now out for around a month with a hip problem, and with Marcos Rojo also out, the Red Devils are short of options in the position with Phil Jones stepping into the void.

Spurs have seen Toby Alderweireld sign a new contract, but Jan Vertonghen’s deal is set to expire in the summer and Jose Mourinho could see Umtiti as an ideal long-term replacement for the Belgian if he does leave.

Umtiti’s contract at Barcelona runs until 2023, but they are not looking to price him out of a move, far from it, and he could be available for as little as £20m.

Arsenal’s need to add defensive options was increased by the serious ACL injury suffered by Chambers at the end of December, which will keep him out for nine months.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that he will look to enter the transfer market, it possible, saying: ‘That we’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That’s for sure. That’s our obligation. We’re going to be working on that.

‘My obligation is to give my opinion on the things I think we can improve.

‘Obviously we have some bad injury with Calum [Chambers] a few days ago that is going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is we’re not going to be able to do much.’

