barcelona-on-a-budget:-10-cool-hostels-in-catalonia’s-colourful-capital

Teatro Hostel oozes with character and provides a home-from-home for twentysomething travellers looking to hang out with like-minded souls. What makes the hostel a little different from its competitors is the theatrical theme that runs throughout, from the row of red velvet fold-up seats in the sitting room, to the marionettes that hang from the walls, along with the rooms named after playwrights and literary characters. There is no breakfast, but every night staff cook for the entire ‘family’ (as they put it), and travellers are asked to donate whatever they are able. Be prepared to join in and you won’t leave disappointed.



