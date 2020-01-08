barcelona-manager-ernesto-valverde-gives-update-on-manchester-united-target-arturo-vidal’s-future

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was not exactly convincing when asked about the future of Arturo Vidal, suggesting that the Chilean could be on the move this month.

The 32-year-old has been a peripheral figure this season at the Nou Camp, starting just four La Liga games, although he has emerged from the bench 11 more times and manged to score six league goals.

Manchester United are thought to hold an interest in the experienced midfielder, as they look to add some experience to their youthful squad.

However, they face competition from Inter Milan, who sit top of Serie A and want to bring Vidal back to Italy after his successful spell at Juventus.

Valverde was asked about Vidal’s transfer situation and although he attempted to suggest his future was in Barcelona, it was not the clearest of messages.

‘I speak with him as I speak with others,’ said the Barca boss. ‘He is a player who is with us and we do not have to think that he is going to leave.

‘Then we will see what happens. Tomorrow [in the Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid] we will see if he starts out.

‘Arturo Vidal plays with us and tomorrow he will be on the field, on the bench or nearby.

‘In the same way that we do not serve players from other teams, we do not pay attention to our interest.’

Central midfield has been a problem area for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, due to injury and a lack of experience.

Paul Pogba has missed a lot of the season so far with an ankle problem, while Scott McTominay is now injured as well.

Fred has become an important part of the United midfield, while Andreas Pereira has been called upon in the middle of midfield much more regularly than Solskjaer would have envisaged.

Vidal has 18 months left on his contract at Barca and they would be looking for around £17m for his services.

