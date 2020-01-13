barcelona-decide-to-sack-ernesto-valverde-and-want-mauricio-pochettino-to-replace-him

Barcelona’s board have reportedly decided to sack Ernesto Valverde after a meeting on Monday, with axed Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunner to replace him.

The 55-year-old coach has been under increasing pressure after losing the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, as well as falling out with some of the squad – notably Arturo Vidal.

Valverde took training on Monday and spoke with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu afterwards to discuss the situation and whether he should continue in the role before Bartomeu met with the rest of the board.

That meeting was attended by, among others, club director Javier Bordas, club CEO Oscar Grau and director of football Eric Abidal.

According to Catalunya Radio and Onda Cero, the board have decided that Valverde’s time as manager of Barcelona should come to an end and have informed the manager that they will contact his representatives to discuss the conditions of his dismissal.

Barca have already begun looking for a replacement, though it is unlikely to be legendary midfielder Xavi who has made it clear he would only take over in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pochettino has emerged as a leading contender to take over despite his links with Espanyol and previous claim that he could never manage Barca.

‘I am so clear. I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol,’ he said in 2018.

‘I grew up with Newell’s Old Boys and will never manage (their rivals) Rosario Central. That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places.’

However, the lure of managing Lionel Messi could be too strong to resist, while another name in the frame is Quique Setien – who, like Pochettino, is available now after leaving Betis – and he could be a short-term stop-gap until the summer when Xavi will be available.

Former Barca boss Pep Guardiola was sympathetic towards Valverde’s plight, saying yesterday: ‘Barcelona is a special club, where winning La Liga is not enough.

‘But I feel bad for Valverde, as he does not deserve this treatment. I hope the situation can be resolved soon. I want him to stay at the club.’

