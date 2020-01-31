barcelona-decide-against-signing-striker-in-january-after-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-and-bruno-fernandes-blows

Barcelona have abandoned their hopes of signing a striker in the January transfer window.

The Catalan club had hoped to bring in a centre-forward as cover for Luis Suarez, who is sidelined for four months after undergoing a knee operation earlier this month, but difficulties in identifying a suitable player have seen the club call off their search.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was an early favourite and Standard Sport understands the Arsenal striker was interested in a move to Camp Nou, but the Gunners were unwilling to let one of their best players leave in the middle of the season.

Barca then turned to Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno and looked set to wrap up a deal for the Spanish international as the two clubs met for talks on Monday and Tuesday, only for negotiations to be called off due to a stalemate earlier in the week.

The Blaugrana had wanted to sign Rodrigo on loan until the end of the season, with no obligation to make the move permanent in the summer, but Valencia would only allow the 28-year-old to leave for a fee in the region of €60 million.

Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes was present in talks as a mediator and he even proposed Barca sign Bruno Fernandes and loan the midfielder to Valencia as a sweetener which would see the Mestalla outfit allow Rodrigo to move on loan.

But that idea fell flat when the 25-year-old agreed on a transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United and Barca were back to square one.

The Catalan club have been scouring the market for an alternative ever since, but having allowed La Masia graduates Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz leave for Roma and Braga, respectively, the Spanish champions have been unable to find a suitable player.

Reported bids for Everton’s Richarlison and Chelsea’s Willian were wide of the mark and Barca will now step up their efforts on signing a striker this summer, with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez their top target.