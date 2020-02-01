barcelona-confirm-summer-deal-for-braga-starlet-francisco-trincao

Barcelona have announced the signing of Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao from Braga in a €31million deal.

Trincao is a 20-year-old left-footed attacker and current Portuguese Under-21 international. He will join Barca in the summer.

“FC Barcelona and SC Braga have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Francisco Trincao who will join the club on 1 July 2020,” Barca said on their website on Friday.

“The transfer fee is 31 million euros and the player will sign a contract with the Club for the next five seasons, until the end of the 2012/25 campaign with a buy-out clause of 500 million euros.”

The winger, who wears the no77 shirt at Braga, represented Portugal at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019.

“Trincao is quick and technically gifted with a vision that means he is a great creator of goals as well,” Barcelona said on their website.

“The new Barca player also has the ability to take defenders on with his dribbling skills.”

Barcelona loaned young striker Abel Ruiz to Braga this week, with an obligation to buy for around €8m at the end of the season.