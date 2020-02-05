Barcelona confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang interest as Arsenal striker matches 'profile' of transfer targets

Barcelona have confirmed they could return for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer after failing to sign him in January.

The Spanish champions were tracking the striker, who has 18 months to run on his current contract, during the most recent transfer window but were unable to strike a deal .

Barcelona remain interested in Aubameyang, though, and the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal has confirmed he could well be on their shopping list this summer.

“It is logical that in summer a ‘9’ will come. It is a necessity. We know that [Luis] Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer,” Abidal told Sport.

“We do not know if it will be young or experienced. We only look at the talent and adaptation they may have. We must think that some top players have come and have not adapted well.

“I know him (Aubameyang). He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive.

“It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.

“There is a list with players like [Olivier] Giroud, [Fernando] Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one thing or another we decided not to sign [someone in January]. We believe it is best for the club.”