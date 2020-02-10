barcelona-come-from-behind-to-beat-real-betis-as-lionel-messi-grabs-hat-trick-of-assists

Lionel Messi bagged a hat-trick of assists as Barcelona twice came from behind to beat Real Betis 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Benito Villamarin and moved back to within three points of leaders Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Sergio Canales gave Betis the lead from the penalty spot after Clement Lenglet was penalised for handball following a VAR check after just five minutes.

The midfielder sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way and there was huge noise inside the Benito Villamarin.

But the home fans’ joy was short-lived as Messi played a superb ball over the top from Frenkie de Jong shortly afterwards, which the Dutch midfielder controlled with his chest before slotting into the corner with nine minutes on the clock.

Betis went back in front after 26 minutes when Arturo Vidal lost the ball in midfield and Nabil Fekir ran from deep all the way to the Barca box, unleashing a low, left-footed drive which flew past Ter Stegen and into the corner.

Barca were a mess at the back, but continued to look dangerous going forward and the Catalans levelled right at the end of an entertaining first half.

Aissa Mandi gave away a free-kick in his own half and Messi chipped a ball into the area. It fell to Sergio Busquets and the midfielder lashed into the corner with the last touch of the half.

Betis’ fans were unhappy at a possible foul on Marc Bartra, but the goal stood and psychologically, it was a great time to equalise.

Barcelona were the better team in the second half, especially after Quique Setien sent on Jordi Alba and Arthur for Junior Firpo and Arthur.

Messi saw a shot parried by Joel Robles and was just wide with a delicious chip like the one he scored here last season.

But momentum was growing and the third goal came from the feet of the Argentine as he curled in another free-kick, this time from the left, and Lenglet rose to head past Joel as the goalkeeper lost his footing.

There was a VAR check again as the Betis players protested, but there was nothing wrong with the goal and things soon went from bad to worse for the home side as Fekir was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Lenglet followed him off after he was shown a second yellow four minutes later and it 10 versus 10 for the final 11 minutes or so.

Betis threw men forward in four minutes of added time, but were unable to find an equaliser and the Andalusians stay in 13th as Barca, in second, move to within three of Madrid with 23 rounds of LaLiga played.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

FULL TIME | Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

90 mins 1: Into four minutes of added time in Seville…

90 mins: Betis get a dangerous ball into the area from the left and it is glanced towards goal, but straight at Ter Stegen…

SUBS

89 mins: Griezmann is off, although not in a hurry. He is replaced by Ivan Rakitic…

89 mins: Sergi Roberto gets to the byline and cuts back, but he is offside…

SUBS

86 mins: A change for Betis as Cristian Tello comes on for Guid Rodriguez…

82 mins: Messi drops to the halfway line to win the ball back and is fouled…

81 mins: A Betis player goes down on the edge of the Barca box. No foul, the referee says…

RED CARD!

79 mins: Lenglet sent off now as well… 10 vs 10 for the final 10 minutes!

77 mins: This is getting harder and harder for the home side now. They are now behind and also a man down. Joaquin was also booked for protesting after Barca’s goal…

RED CARD!

75 mins: Fekir sent off after back-to-back yellow cards. Betis down to 10 men and the fans are NOT happy here…

GOAL73 mins: Messi curls a free-kick into the far post and Lenglet rises to head home. Joel loses his footing and cannot even dive. Betis appeal for a foul, but a VAR check confirms the goal is good. Barca are in front for the first time!

GOAL!

GOAL | Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona | Clement Lenglet 72′

SUBS

70 mins: William Carvalho comes off and is replaced by local hero Joaquin, who sprints into position…

69 mins: Betis have a player down. Barcelona carry on attacking regardless and the home fans are furious…

68 mins: Barca win a corner on the left. Momentum building for the Catalans…

67 mins: Mistake by Betis lets Griezmann in and the ball is eventually given to Messi, who spots Joel off his line and tries a chip which spins just wide. Close!

65 mins: Poor clearance from Ter Stegen as he hits it low into midfield, but De Jong is there first and is fouled. Free-kick to Barcelona…

64 mins: Umtiti goes off for some treatment, but is soon back on again…

63 mins: Messi hits a shot from the edge of the area with his left and it’s heading for the corner, but Joel stretches to his left and parries for a corner, which is then cleared…