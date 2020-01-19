barbara-windsor’s-condition-has-worsened-and-she-doesn’t-recognise-her-own-home

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell has given an update on her battle with Alzhemier’s and revealed things have got worse over the last year.

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror Scott says she is ‘constantly confused’ and often asks to see her mother.

“I’ve definitely seen a progression in the last year,” he told the publication.

Scott is devoted to Barbara (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Barbara’s symptoms have deepened, especially where her confusion is concerned.

“Constantly, she does not realise where we are, even in the house. She will ask me, ‘When are we going home?’

“Sometimes she will ask me about people who have already passed away, as if they are still here. That is something she does regularly about her own parents. It is a very difficult one.

“It’s heartbreaking. They are very difficult situations to be faced with.”

Barbara is still smiling through it all (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He revealed she struggles the most with her short-term memory – and won’t remember if she ate dinner 20 minutes before.

She also forgets when Scott tells her someone is coming to visit.

But he added that she does remember “things about her childhood and early career.”

Barbara was diagnosed with dementia back in 2014 and is rarely seen in public these days.

Fans last saw the former EastEnders actress when she sent them a pre-recorded Christmas message during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Barbara sent fans a Christmas message via a video on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Barbara said: “Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all the viewers and everyone at Good Morning Britain from us and everyone at The Alzheimer’s Society.”

Later in the show, Scott spoke to Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins about GMB’s campaign to end loneliness.

He also opened up about life with Barbara.

Scott said: “Barbara is doing okay. As we always say, it’s a progressive illness so we always expect things to get a little bit worse as we go along.”

Scott is backing GMB’s campaign to end loneliness (Credit: ITV)

He added: “She’s still got that lovely sense of fun, she still loves to sit there and giggle, I make her laugh, she makes me laugh.”

Ben commented: “She’s still got her sparkle.”

“She has,” Scott confirmed, “but the confusion is very upsetting for her.”

