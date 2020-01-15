barbara-broccoli-doesn’t-know-who-will-replace-daniel-craig-as-james-bond-after-no-time-to-die

No Time To Die may be Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, but the suave superspy won’t be played by a woman in the next movie, producers have confirmed.

While there have been calls for a female Bond or an actor who isn’t white to take on the role, producers have spoken out about what they are looking for while casting.

Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the franchise with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, revealed what we can expect to Vanity Fair: ‘He can be of any colour, but he is male.

‘I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.’

Michael added: ‘You think of him as being from Britain or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place.’

Barbara also admitted that she is finding it hard to accept Daniel is leaving the franchise after five hugely successful turns as Bond.

‘I’m in total denial. I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me.’

No Time To Die is the 25th installment of the James Bond movies, and it was announced this week that Billie Eilish would be the one to create the title song for the upcoming movie.

The James Bond Twitter account confirmed the news, tweeting: ‘The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish.

‘Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.’

Details on what the storyline of the upcoming movie will be are still under wraps but judging by behind-the-scenes photos, it will be just as action-packed as the previous ones.

The only tidbit that Barbara will give away for now is: ‘We have come to an emotionally satisfying conclusion’.

