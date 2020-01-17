barack-shares-gushing-post-for-michelle

Former US President Barack Obama has showed that his wife, Michelle, will always be his first lady, sharing a touching message for her 56th birthday.

Mr Obama shared a series of black and white images, appearing to have been taken in a photo booth, to celebrate the day.

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!” he wrote, before adding: “Happy birthday, baby!”

The images went viral after being shared on Twitter and Instagram, with 1.3 million likes within the first hour.

Mr Obama often posts a message online for his wife’s birthday and for Mother’s Day.

Mrs Obama published her best-selling memoir Becoming last year and recently celebrated the fact that their first Netflix documentary, American Factory, had received an Oscar nominations.

“I couldn’t be happier that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory have been nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar,” Mrs Obama wrote. “What Julia and Steve capture on film is at times painful, at times exhilarating, but always thoughtful and always real — exactly the kind of story Barack and I wanted to lift up with Higher Ground Productions.

media_camera Former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2017. Picture: AFP

media_camera US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama high five each other after reading Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are to children at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, DC in 2016. Picture: AFP

“I hope you’ll see for yourself by checking it out on @Netflix,” she said.

The couple first met in 1989 when Mrs Obama was assigned as her future husband’s mentor at Chicago law firm Sidley Austin.

media_camera US President Barack Obama kisses wife and first lady Michelle as they dance at the Eastern Regional Inaugural Ball. Picture: Supplied

They had their first date that year and became engaged in 1991.

They got married in 1992 and had their first daughter, Malia in 1998.

media_camera Barack and Michelle Obama appear on their final White House Christmas card with daughters Malia and Sasha. Picture: Supplied

Their second daughter, Natasha aka Sasha, was born in 2001

