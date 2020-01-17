barack-obama-shares-gorgeous-photos-with-wife-michelle-to-mark-her-56th-birthday

Former President Barack Obama has shared loved-up photos of himself with wife Michelle to celebrate her 56th birthday.

The 44th President of the United States tweeted the black and white snaps Friday, with the caption: ‘In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!

‘Happy birthday, baby!’

Obama, 58, shared a photo of Michelle cradling his head in her hands, one of him kissing her cheek, another of them pulling a silly face, and a fourth of themselves enjoying a tender embrace.

The couple married in 1992, and have become successful film makers since leaving the White House.

On Tuesday, their first documentary American Factory received an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.

It tells the story of a once-closed factory in Ohio after it is reopened by a Chinese billionaire.

The film was premiered on Netflix last August and is the first project from the Obama’s production company Higher Ground.

Michelle also won plaudits for her autobiography Becoming, which was published in November 2018, and revealed how the couple’s daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21, were conceived using IVF.

The former first lady also shared details of a miscarriage, and attacked current President Donald Trump for his conspiracy theories about her husband.

Trump previously led the ‘birther’ movement which falsely claimed that then-President Obama had not been born in the US, and was thus ineligible to become president.

And Michelle also revealed her unease at attending Trump’s January 2017 inauguration in Washington DC, saying: ‘That day was very emotional.

‘And then to sit at that inauguration and to look around at a crowd that was not reflective of the country, and I had to sit in that audience as one of the handfuls of people of color.

‘All that I had to hold on to over those last eight years, and it was a lot emotionally.’