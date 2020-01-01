barack-obama-reveals-his-favourite-songs-of-2019

Former US president Barack Obama has revealed his favourite songs of 2019 – with the likes of The National, Lil Nas X and Frank Ocean all included in the list.

A day after the inclusion of Fleabag in his favourite TV shows raised eyebrows, POTUS 44 followed it up with his musical picks – following an annual tradition he has honoured in recent years.

The National, who previously rallied for Obama while he was in office, were featured for ‘Oblivions’ – taken from their eighth album ‘I Am Easy To Find‘.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Other notable inclusions include Lizzo’s ‘Juice’, Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Seventeen’, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Hello Sunshine’. Check out the list in full above.

Yesterday, Obama’s list of his favourite film and TV shows included the likes of Apollo 11, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace, Watchmen and Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman.

Earlier this year, Obama also released his summer playlist for 2019, revealing what he and wife Michelle had been listening to at the time.

‘Too Good’ by Drake and Rihannafeatured on the list, followed by The Spinnners’ ‘I’ll Be Around’ and ‘MOOD 4EVA’ by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino with Oumou Sangaré.

In June, The Obamas also signed a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

The exclusive partnership with the streaming giant will see them produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground productions.