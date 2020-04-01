🔥'Baptism of fire' as medical students are fast-tracked to front line in London coronavirus battle🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Medical students today spoke of a “baptism of fire” as they were fast-tracked onto the front line of the London battle against coronavirus.

More than 300 final-year students at UCL formally graduated today — though the official ceremony will be delayed until later this year — in response to a government request to help tackle the pandemic, which is peaking in the capital.

It came as new concerns emerged about the accuracy of NHS data on the number of Covid-19 deaths. The Whittington hospital, in Archway, has yet to feature in NHS England’s daily statistics but has recorded 20 patient deaths, it confirmed today.

The official death toll in the capital’s hospitals increased by 122 to 590 yesterday. The 20 Whittington deaths would take the London total to 610 — though Mayor Sadiq Khan told ITV London he was aware of more than 700 deaths.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

Medical students are able, under emergency coronavirus measures, to apply to the General Medical Council for a provisional registration on the medical register, enabling them to become FIY1 (Foundation Interim Year 1) doctors.

At least 200 UCL students are already volunteering in the NHS and many are expected to go on to trainee posts.

Robert Jenrick says he hopes for 25,000 coronavirus tests to be carried out per day by mid-April

Normally they would have months of intensive clinical training and apprenticeship-style work placements before starting work in the NHS in August.

UCL graduate Megan Hollands is currently volunteering at the Royal Free hospital, in Hampstead, and intends to become a FIY1 doctor through the Covid-19 scheme.

She said: “Volunteering during this crisis just felt like the right thing to do…before starting, I felt nervous that I wouldn’t be of much help. Luckily, I’ve had a fantastic team who explained that this is a very different way of practising medicine and I would learn quickly.”

She added: “I’ve definitely found some situations scary and sad… I think this experience will make us all better doctors. It’s a baptism of fire, but I’ve never been prouder to be a part of the NHS.”

OIiver Ingham Clark, also volunteering at the Royal Free, has already worked six 12-hour shifts and said: “It has been great to feel like a useful member of the team.”

Roshni Goodka, another graduate, is volunteering at her local GP surgery in Hatch End, helping vulnerable patients. She has not decided whether she will apply to join the Covid-19 recruitment or continue volunteering.

Professor Deborah Gill, director of UCL Medical School, said the students “have answered the call for action” and added: “We could not be any prouder.”

Four London NHS trusts have now reported more than 50 coronavirus deaths. London North West Healthcare, which runs Northwick Park hospital in Harrow and Ealing hospital, has recorded 93, the highest in the country, including 38 announced yesterday. The other trusts with more than 50 deaths are Barts Health (55), Croydon (54) and St George’s (50).