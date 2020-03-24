bape’s-new-‘pingu’-collab-will-make-you-extremely-nostalgic

Brand: BAPE x Pingu

Season: Spring 2020

Key Pieces: The full-zip Pingu hoodie is the collab’s must-cop, particularly for anyone looking for a cute AF alternative to BAPE’s OG shark motif hoodie.

Release Date: March 2020

Buy: BAPE’s online store.

Editor’s Notes: Japanese label BAPE has teamed up with beloved British-Swiss claymation children’s show Pingu for a 22-piece collection that combines playful characters from both iconic brands.

For this collab, BABY MILO meets Antarctica’s Pingu, Pinga, and Robby the seal — a new friendship that adorns hoodies, sweaters, and T-Shirts, all of which arrive in a number of colorways. Prices range from ¥5,400 (approximately $49) to ¥22,000 (approximately $199).

Take a look at the capsule in full via the gallery above.

