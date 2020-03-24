BAPE’s New ‘Pingu’ Collab Will Make You Extremely Nostalgic

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
Brand:  BAPE x Pingu
Season:  Spring 2020
Key Pieces:  The full-zip Pingu hoodie is the collab’s must-cop, particularly for anyone looking for a cute AF alternative to BAPE’s OG shark motif hoodie.
Release Date:  March 2020
Buy:  BAPE’s online store.
Editor’s Notes: Japanese label BAPE has teamed up with beloved British-Swiss claymation children’s show Pingu for a 22-piece collection that combines playful characters from both iconic brands.
For this collab, BABY MILO meets Antarctica’s Pingu, Pinga, and Robby the seal — a new friendship that adorns hoodies, sweaters, and T-Shirts, all of which arrive in a number of colorways. Prices range from ¥5,400 (approximately $49) to ¥22,000 (approximately $199).
Take a look at the capsule in full via the gallery above.

