banks-knocked-by-travelex-software-virus-as-online-currency-services-downed

Banks including Virgin Money, HSBC and Barclays have been blocked from selling customers travel money online, following a cyber attack on currency exchange firm Travelex.

Travelex took its systems offline on New Year’s Eve after having discovered a software virus, in an effort to protect customer data and contain the attack.

As well as affecting holidaymakers, who use the site to directly exchange foreign currencies, the outage has also hit a host of UK banks which rely on Travelex for their online travel money services. The news was first reported by the BBC.

Among those affected are HSBC and subsidiary bank First Direct, which said the service was unavailable “due to a service issue with third party service provider, Travelex”.

Virgin Money confirmed its site was hosted by Travelex as a third party supplier, adding there was a “known issue affecting the Travelex site globally”.

Others unable to process new foreign currency orders, as a result of the outage, include Barclays, Tesco Bank and Sainsbury’s Bank.