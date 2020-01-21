bank-executive-accuses-hsbc-of-tolerating-“culture-of-sexism”

A senior manager at HSBC has been accused of being on “a mission to destroy” his colleague after she ended their affair.

Madeleine Luckham claims that Robert Clegg subjected her to a campaign of sexual harassment, alleging that the bank tolerated a “pervasive culture of sexism” in the workplace.

She made the stinging accusation at an employment tribunal in which she claims that Mr Clegg sexually harassed her after she called an end to their relationship.

Ms Luckhan, 38, told the East London Employment Tribunal: “I had raised Rob’s sinister behaviour in my grievance and my grievance interview. The touching and flirting in public.

“The point is that he was on a mission to destroy me. He had made it abundantly clear that I was both professionally and personally worthless.

“He had objectified me and every other woman around us. He was destroying my reputation and spreading lies about me.”

Ms Luckham, who was Global Head of Product Delivery at HSBC Digital, said Mr Clegg’s behaviour was part of a pattern by male employees at the bank.

She told the tribunal: “At HSBC women only have a voice if there is a stronger male voice behind them.

“There is a pervasive culture of sexism at HSBC in which women are objectified by their male colleagues, ignored when complaints are raised by them and frozen out of the business when they are perceived as ‘difficult.'”