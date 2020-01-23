bank-customers-baffled-by-cash-machine-‘made-for-giants’

An ATM ‘designed for giants’ has left bank customers in Scotland completely baffled.

Amusing pictures show some people barely able to reach the buttons of the Royal Bank of Scotland machine in Arbroath.

The bottom of the ATM, found near Brothock Bridge, is estimated to be between four and five feet above the pavement.

A woman named Holly Girolami, 24, wrote on social media that she was ‘utterly perplexed’ by it, putting ‘why is it like this WHO IS THIS FOR !!?!?’

She added that her 5ft 10in friend Reece Robertson, 25, looked like ‘a Borrower’ while using it.

Her photo of Reece went viral on Twitter, gaining more than 5,500 likes.

People online found the situation amusing, with one writing ‘Ye cannae have yer money’.

Another Twitter user quipped ‘get a passerby to pick u up’ while someone else added: ‘Very little chance of someone looking over your shoulder…’

Man who called his shop Singh’sbury Local insists it’s ‘just a coincidence’

Residents in Abroath told the Evening Telegraph the machine had been frustrating people for years already.

One customer, Bill Jarret, 77, from Arbroath, said: ‘It’s really awful. It has been here for 12 years and is just awful.’

An RBS spokeswoman told the paper: ‘People have complained for years about it, but we cannot change the machine because it’s not our building. It belongs to Thornton next door.’