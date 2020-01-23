bank-called-police-when-black-victim-of-workplace-racism-tried-to-cash-settlement-check

A victim of workplace racism had the cops called on him when he tried to cash his settlement check.

Sauntore Thomas, 44, was awarded an unspecified amount after he confidentially settled a federal discrimination lawsuit against Enterprise Leasing Company of Detroit, Michigan on January 13.

He went to the TFC Bank in Liviona, Michigan on Tuesday to cash three checks from Enterprise, which were for $59,000, $27,000, and $13,000 – but Thomas said he was again victimized by racial discrimination.

The assistant bank manager suspected Thomas’s checks were fraudulent and called police, according to a new lawsuit he filed against the bank. Moments later, four officers arrived at the bank and two of them questioned Thomas while the other two waited outside.

Thomas’s lawyer, Deborah Gordon told The Detroit Free Press: ‘I have had this with black clients before.There can be a lot of questions when they suddenly have money.’

Tom Wennerberg, a spokesman for the bank, said the incident was not racially motivated and the checks read ‘void’ when scanned by the bank.

Wennerberg also said the bank was unable to verify that the checks were part of a lawsuit, adding that Thomas made a ‘highly, highly unusual request.’

Thomas reportedly asked to deposit the two larger checks into his back account, which only had 52 cents, and wanted to cashe th $13,000 check, but the bank told him it would take two days for the funds to be released.

‘I said, “However long it takes, I’ll wait.” (the teller) said okay and walked away. Ten minutes later the Livonia Police showed up,’ Thomas said.

He also reportedly asked for a new debit card and told the bank that his old one was not working, which Wennerberg said sounded unusual as well.

However, Thomas’s new lawsuit against TFC Bank alleges that ‘race was a factor’ in the bank’s decision to ‘treat him less favorably than other individuals.’

‘I didn’t deserve treatment like that when I knew that the check was not fraudulent. I’m a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. They discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white,’ Thomas told the Free Press.

Liviona Police Lieutenant Charles Lister said that the officers were in the bank with Thomas for 50 minutes and never handcuffed him or patted him down.

Thomas then went to a Chase bank in Detroit and deposited the checks, which cased within 12 hours. He reportedly used the money to buy a 2004 Dodge Durango.

His new lawsuit against the bank, which calls him the target of ‘banking while black,’ is seeking an undisclosed amount.