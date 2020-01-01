bank-app-crash:-outage-hits-lloyds,-rbs-and-halifax-as-2020-begins

Halifax, Lloyds and RBS customers are facing the New Year unable to access their bank accounts after their websites crashed.

Online banking is currently down for customers with all three banks, who have vented their frustrations on social media.

Huge swathes of Britain have been left unable to access their accounts on their computers or smartphone apps.

Halifax and Lloyds apologised for the ‘issues’ and insisted they are working on getting the services up and running again.

RBS, which is also part of the same company, has not yet released a statement.

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY – MORE TO FOLLOW