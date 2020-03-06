bangladesh-vs-zimbabwe:-bangladesh-whitewash-zimbabwe-in-odi-series-as-liton-das-breaks-record

Liton Das hit 176 off 143 balls, the best individual ODI score for Bangladesh ever. © AFP

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal became the initial Bangladeshi opening pair to score 100 each as Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 123 runs in the rain-hit third one-day international to perform a clean sweep in the three-match series in Sylhet on Friday. Liton hit 176 off 143 balls, the best individual ODI score for Bangladesh ever, while Tamim stayed unbeaten on 128 off 109 balls because the duo placed on 292 runs in Bangladesh’s highest partnership for just about any wicket.Tamim had scored Bangladesh’s previous highest score in the next ODI just three days ago.Liton and Tamim guided Bangladesh to 322-3 in 43 overs before 4-41 from Mohammad Saifuddin ensured victory and gave captain Mashrafe Mortaza a fitting farewell.It had been Mashrafe’s last game as Bangladesh’s ODI captain after he announced his decision to step down from the positioning on Thursday and his teammates rose to the occasion to dominate Zimbabwe.As Bangladesh’s innings was interrupted by rain, Zimbabwe were set a revised target of 342 in 43 overs beneath the DLS method, but were bowled out for 218 in 37.2 overs, with Sikandar Raza making 61.Mashrafe, who oversaw 50 wins as skipper, began the demolition in the 1st over before finishing with 1-47, while Taijul Islam (2-38), Mustafizur Rahman (1-32) were also on the list of wickets.”It is a great honour. My boys have already been fantastic. They will have given everything for the team. Let me say my because of all of the boys,” said Mashrafe, who was simply presented with a particular memento by the Bangladesh Cricket Board following the match.Record-breaking LitonStriking 16 fours and eight sixes in his third ODI century and the next in the series, Liton broke the record of his opening partner Tamim, who scored 158 on Tuesday.The match was reduced to 43-overs-a-side when rain halted play after 32.2 overs of Bangladesh’s innings, and the opening duo, who had placed on 182 during the interruption, added another 110 runs before finally being separated.Liton was reprieved on a no-ball on 107 and was also dropped on 122 and 144 respectively by Raza and Wesley Madhevere.Carl Mumba finally dismissed Liton as Raza took a catch at long-on to get rid of the record-breaking partnership, which surpassed Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad’s 224-run stand through the 2017 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Cardiff.Mumba later took the wicket of Mahmudullah (three) and debutant Afif Hossain (seven) to complete with 3-69 as Tamim clubbed seven fours and six sixes in his 13th ODI century.”It’s been an extremely disappointing series for all of us. Searching for the T20s now to place this during the past,” said Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams.Both teams will next play a two-match Twenty20 international series at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on March 9 and 11.