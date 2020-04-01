bancroft-series-2-finale:-will-she-stay-behind-the-bars?-or-manipulate-her-next-trial?-latest-updates!

The most memorable antagonist who left a big fan base with a raging hatred, yes, whether the fans might hate her or like her for being ruthless, courageous and brilliantly manipulative, she has had some remarkable impact on her viewers.

Will these ITV series get a new season is still questionable but here is what Kate Brooke ( the creator) has to say –

“I think she’s a character that we haven’t got on British television. I think a policewoman with that dark side, as well as being so excellent at her job, is just a great format, and I just think you can put her in lots and lots of different situations.

“I think you can bring her up and bring her down and bring her back up again. It’s a bit like House of Cards – that kind of character. She’s amazingly resilient, and she’s a survivor.”

All about Bancroft Series 2 Finale

While the first season shows Bancroft getting away with her murders and with a cherry on top getting a promotion for killing Atif, the last season ended with a twist where with evidence from Cliff Walker, Bancroft’s boss Chief Constable Frances Holland arrested her for conspiring to murder DS Andy Bevan. But there’s no guarantee that she’ll stay behind bar.

Fans have been speculating various theories, but will Bancroft find a way to manipulate the upcoming trial? Have her police pals tamper with evidence? Pull-on some theatrics and convince the jury that she’s innocent?

Guess one has to wait until season 3 gets recommissioned!

Bancroft Series 2 Finale Plot

For new viewer’s here is a quick recap: The series revolves around a Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft is a brilliant manipulative officer who has given her life to the police force.

But when ambitious fast-tracked recruit, Katherine Stevens, joins the force and not only posses a threat to Bancroft professionally but she takes on a cold case of the murder of Laura Fraser, she unwittingly disturbs the ghosts of Bancroft’s devastating past. Laura was in a romantic relationship with Bancroft and ended up breaking her heart, which eventually leads to Bancroft murdering Laura accidentally.

The rest of the series deals with the brilliant techniques that Bancroft uses to cover her murders. Yes, she ends up murdering more people in an attempt to cover up for the first one she committed!

If series three actually happens then, one can’t imagine Bancroft without Sarah Parish in the main role!