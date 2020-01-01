bancroft,-series-2-episode-1-review:-tv’s-darkest-and-least-plausible-detective-series-has-somehow-returned 

On its first outing back in 2017, Bancroft (ITV) stretched credibility beyond breaking point with its overblown tale of bad-to-the-bone Bolton Det Supt Elizabeth Bancroft (Sarah Parish), whose efforts to cover up a past misdeed left a mile-wide trail of bloodied corpses and frame-ups in her wake. But when you’ve got a charismatic lead actress like Parish signed up, even a risible premise and a damning one-star average on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes means you’re not dead yet.

So, after a period of reflection, Bancroft hit our screens again for another try last night with, two years on, our heroine freshly promoted and heading up the newly merged North West Police Force – her blood-soaked…