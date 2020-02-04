ban-on-selling-diesel-and-petrol-cars-now-by-2035,-government-will-announce

The selling of diesel, petrol and hybrid vehicles will be banned by 2035, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce today.

In order for the UK to reach its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, an original target for the termination of diesel and petrol car sales had been set for 2040.

However, fears this would be too late for the deadline has prompted the Government to bring the target forward by five years – or even earlier, if possible – and include hybrid vehicles within the ban.

The Committee on Climate Change, a Government advisory body, has called for the goal to be set as early as 2030.

Mr Johnson is understood to be making the announcement at the launch of the COP26 UN Climate Summit, set to take place in November. In a speech he will appeal to countries around the world to follow the UK’s example by setting targets for net-zero carbon emissions.

“Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change,” he is to say.

“As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net-zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net-zero emissions.

“There can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve.”

Net-zero emissions refers to a state of carbon neutrality, where carbon emissions are either offset or eradicated.