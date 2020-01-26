bambi-live-action-remake-in-the-works-at-disney;-captain-marvel-writer-to-work-on-screenplay

Disney’s 1942 classic Bambi is the latest film that is set to get the live-action treatment at the studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is going ahead with a remake of the classic, in the veins of The Jungle Book and The Lion King. The new film will employ the same photo-realistic CGI used by Disney in the two earlier projects.

A still from Bambi. Image from Twitter

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the co-writer of films such as Tomb Raider and Captain Marvel, will pen the screenplay in collaboration with Lindsey Beer.

The original movie chronicled the story of a young fawn named Bambi as he learns his place in the forest. With his two best friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower, Bambi comes of age as he faces the joys and heartache of growing up.

The remake will be produced by Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field.

Disney has been strategically remaking its animated classics since 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. So far, it has revived iconic films such as Lady and The Tramp, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.

In 2020, the studio will release Mulan remake as well as 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella, starring Emma Stone. A live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is also in the works.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 14: 15: 17 IST