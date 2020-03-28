Balraj Syal Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Balraj Syal born on 26 January 1983 (Age: 37 Years, as in 2020) in Jalandhar, Punjab is a popular Indian comedian. He has also worked as an actor in Punjabi films like Kabaddi Once Again (2012), Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 (2013). He has also appeared in the Punjabi TV shows such as The Great Punjabi Comedy Show, Hasde Hasande Ravo 2. In 2020, he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife
He was brought up by his uncle and aunt because his parents died while he too young.
- Father Name:- Not Known
- Mother Name:- Not Known
- Brother Name:- Not Known
- Sister Name:- Not Known
- Affairs / Girlfriend:- Not Known
- Wife Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Education, Qualification
He completed his school education from Shree Parvati Jain Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar. Later, he completed his graduation in arts from Jalandhar.
While he was in school, he wanted to become an IAS or IPS officer. After completing his 12th class, he left the studies for almost two years because of the financial condition of his. He worked in a clothes shop to support his family financially. Later, he joined a college and completed his graduation in Arts.
Career
While he was in college, his seniors had told him that the students who participate in extra-curricular activities, get a fees concession, so, he joined a theatre group in his college. His acting guru Amit Sharma told him about the auditions of a comedy show Hasde Hasande Ravo. He auditioned for it and was selected. He appeared in many TV shows, like Lots of Ladies, Desi Talk, Music Online and Ikk Tara Bole. Balraj has participated in various seasons of BoxCricket League.
He has also worked in Punjabi films like Kabaddi Once Again (2012), Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 (2013), Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013), Ambarsariya (2016), Sardarji 2 (2016), Saadey CM Saab (2016), Jindua (2017), Anakh (2017). Balraj has also appeared in the Punjabi TV shows such as The Great Punjabi Comedy Show, Hasde Hasande Ravo 2. He has worked as a host in many TV shows. In 2018, he appeared in Entertainment Ki Raat. In 2020, he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 26 January 1983
- Age:- 37 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 173 cm, 5 feet 8 Inch
- Weight:- 70 Kg
- Chest Size:- 40
- Waist Size:- 32
- Biceps Size:- 13
- Net Worth:- Will Updated Soon
- Car Collection:- Toyota Corolla Altis
- He participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, but got eliminated in the first episode.
- In 2009, he won the Best Stand-up Comedian Trophy in the Star One’s comedy show, Laughter Ke Phatke.
- He won the Hindi comedy show, ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla’ in 2014.
- He got 30 Under 30 Award by Hindustan Times in 2013.
- In 2011, he won Big Punjabi Rising Star Award for the Best Comedian Male.
- In 2020, he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.