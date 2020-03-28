Balraj Syal Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply

Introduction

Balraj Syal born on 26 January 1983 (Age: 37 Years, as in 2020) in Jalandhar, Punjab is a popular Indian comedian. He has also worked as an actor in Punjabi films like Kabaddi Once Again (2012), Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 (2013). He has also appeared in the Punjabi TV shows such as The Great Punjabi Comedy Show, Hasde Hasande Ravo 2. In 2020, he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. 

Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife

He was brought up by his uncle and aunt because his parents died while he too young.

  • Father Name:- Not Known
  • Mother Name:- Not Known
  • Brother Name:- Not Known
  • Sister Name:- Not Known
  • Affairs / Girlfriend:- Not Known
  • Wife Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Education, Qualification

He completed his school education from Shree Parvati Jain Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar. Later, he completed his graduation in arts from Jalandhar.

While he was in school, he wanted to become an IAS or IPS officer. After completing his 12th class, he left the studies for almost two years because of the financial condition of his. He worked in a clothes shop to support his family financially. Later, he joined a college and completed his graduation in Arts.

Career

While he was in college, his seniors had told him that the students who participate in extra-curricular activities, get a fees concession, so, he joined a theatre group in his college. His acting guru Amit Sharma told him about the auditions of a comedy show Hasde Hasande Ravo. He auditioned for it and was selected. He appeared in many TV shows, like Lots of Ladies, Desi Talk, Music Online and Ikk Tara Bole. Balraj has participated in various seasons of BoxCricket League.

He has also worked in Punjabi films like Kabaddi Once Again (2012), Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 (2013), Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013), Ambarsariya (2016), Sardarji 2 (2016), Saadey CM Saab (2016), Jindua (2017), Anakh (2017). Balraj has also appeared in the Punjabi TV shows such as The Great Punjabi Comedy Show, Hasde Hasande Ravo 2. He has worked as a host in many TV shows. In 2018, he appeared in Entertainment Ki Raat. In 2020, he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 26 January 1983
  • Age:- 37 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 173 cm, 5 feet 8 Inch
  • Weight:- 70 Kg
  • Chest Size:- 40
  • Waist Size:- 32
  • Biceps Size:- 13
  • Net Worth:- Will Updated Soon
  • Car Collection:- Toyota Corolla Altis

Biography

Biography
NameBalraj Sayal
Profession(s)Comedian, Host, Scriptwriter
Debut Tv ShowHasde Hasande Ravo (2009)
Debut MovieDharti (2011, Punjabi)
Debut Film as ScriptwriterSardaarji (2015)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 173 cm

meters– 1.73 m

feet inches– 5 feet 8 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 70 Kg
Eye ColourDark Brown
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement40-32-12
Chest Size40
Waist Size32
Biceps Size13
Personal Life
Date of Birth26 January 1983
Birth PalaceJalandhar, Punjab
HometownJalandhar, Punjab
ResidenceNot Known
NationalityIndian
Age37 Years (as in 2020)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignAquarius
ReligionHinduism
HobbiesTravelling, Listening Music
Educational & Qualification
SchoolShree Parvati Jain Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar
College/UniversityNot Known
QualificationGraduate
Relationships & More
Marital StatusUnmarried
Affairs / GirlfriendNot Known
Family
ParentsFather– Not Known

Mother– Not Known
Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Not Known
Spouse / WifeN/A
Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite SingerGurdas Maan, Babbu Maan
Favourite SportsCricket
Favourite CricketerVirat Kohli
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worthWill Updated Soon
Car CollectionToyota Corolla Altis
Bike CollectionRoyal Enfield

Some fact about

  • He participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, but got eliminated in the first episode.
  • In 2009, he won the Best Stand-up Comedian Trophy in the Star One’s comedy show, Laughter Ke Phatke.
  • He won the Hindi comedy show, ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla’ in 2014.
  • He got 30 Under 30 Award by Hindustan Times in 2013.
  • In 2011, he won Big Punjabi Rising Star Award for the Best Comedian Male.
  • In 2020, he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

You May Also Like

carson-daly-&-his-wife-siri-welcome-baby-number-four

Carson Daly & His Wife Siri Welcome Baby Number Four

watch-midland-cover-joe-exotic’s-‘i-saw-a-tiger’-from-netflix’s-batsh*t-new-show-‘tiger-king’

Watch Midland Cover Joe Exotic’s ‘I Saw A Tiger’ From Netflix’s Batsh*t New Show ‘Tiger King’

contagion-cast-returns-to-take-on-the-coronavirus-in-new-psas

Contagion Cast Returns to Take on the Coronavirus in New PSAs

taylor-swift’s-top-5-hollywood-albums

Taylor Swift’s Top 5 Hollywood Albums

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *