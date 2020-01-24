ballymoney-man-desmond-wilson-killed-in-dunloy-crash







Desmond Wilson

A 59-year-old man from Ballymoney was killed in a two vehicle crash in Dunloy on Friday morning.

Desmond Wilson died after his Peugeot car was involved in a collision with a white Citroen Berlingo on the Garryduff Road at around 7.35am.

Mr Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Citroen Berlingo was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The Garryduff Road has now re-opened to traffic.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference number 202 24/01/20,” he said.

Belfast Telegraph Digital