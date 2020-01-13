ballymena-newsagent-eugene-diamond-grateful-to-public-after-shop-burgled







Shopkeeper: Eugene Diamond

A Co Antrim newsagent has thanked people for their good wishes following a break-in at his long-established family business.

Eugene Diamond was speaking after vandals broke into his premises on Broughshane Street in Ballymena in the early hours of Monday morning.

Entry was gained to the rear of the property via a window at around 2am. Eugene said: “I got a call at about 2.20am to say the alarm was going off. They got into the building but the alarm system kicked in when they reached the top of the stairs that lead into the shop.”

“We’ve had to fix the rear door and window so you’re talking about a few hundred pounds to repair,” he added.

“It’s about 10 years since anything like this happened to us.”

The newsagent, whose shop is on one of the main routes in and out of the town centre, last year marked 40 years in business.

“There aren’t too many independent shop owners left now but you get through these sorts of things. You hope it will never happen to you, but you expect it to, so when it does you just have to shake it off,” he said.