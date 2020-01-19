ballymena-driver-‘drank-so-much-they-weren’t-aware-of-crash’







The incident happened in Ballymena on Saturday night. Credit: PSNI Ballymena Facebook

Police in Ballymena stopped a driver who allegedly drank so much they did not realise he had crashed into another car.

The shocking episode unfolded on Saturday night when officers came across a car “parked” diagonally at a petrol pump.

After giving a breath sample, the driver was found to be almost three times over the legal limit.

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “[This is] absolutely crazy considering the state of the ice on the roads tonight and the amount of pedestrian traffic in and around a petrol station.

“The driver had also crashed into a parked vehicle a few streets away and had left the scene totally unaware they had hit anything.

“The driver will be staying in police custody tonight to be interviewed in the morning.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital