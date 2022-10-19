Ballon d’Or 2022 ceremony: a very bitter footballer because of his ranking

It’s always a bit the same with competitions like the Ballon d’Or, many called up, few elected and this year, the big winner is called Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker was the author of a fantastic season in every way with his club, which he took to the end in the Champions League. Although he was of capital importance, the 34-year-old Frenchman was not the only important player in this great European campaign. We can especially mention his Brazilian teammate Vinicius Junior, who finished 8th in the standings and also the team’s goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

The latter has been a safe bet in his position for many years and he has just won the Yachine trophy, which rewards the best goalkeeper of the season. Despite everything, the 30-year-old Belgian had a small feeling of bitterness after the evening, as he indicated to the Spanish newspaper la Cadena Ser. Seventh in the Ballon d’Or behind players like Kylian Mbappé or Kevin De Bruyne, he obviously did not appreciate his ranking. “First of all, I want to say that I am very happy for Karim Benzema. It seems thatIt is better to score a goal than to save one”he lets go in the preamble.

I had no chance to finish very high, nor to win it of course

On the history of the Ballon d’Or, only one goalkeeper has won the trophy and it is the Russian Lev Yachine, who won it in 1963… “Seeing the logic of the vote, I had no chance of finishing very high, nor of winning it of course, resigns Thibaut Courtois. I’m not saying I had to win it! But you win La Liga, the Champions League, your team wins thanks to your saves… and you only finish 7th. You’re not even on the podium.”

Very disappointed with his ranking, the one who is known to have complained after the defeat of Belgium against France in the World Cup, nevertheless ends with a touch of humor: “In the top 10 there was not even a defender. At least this year they invented the trophy for the best goalkeeper”. Believing that he deserved a much better ranking, the Belgian goalkeeper got his message across and he hopes things will change in the future.