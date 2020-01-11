balenciaga’s-new-zen-trainers-are-getting-slated-online-for-looking-like-cheap-sports-direct-kicks

There is one experience that many of us without rich parents can relate to: Being in Sports Direct (which in my day was Sports Soccer) and begging your parents not to buy you Lonsdale or Slazenger trainers.

Yes, they were cheap, but the price you’d pay in the playground when the roasting began just simply wasn’t worth the monetary saving.

Nothing marked you out as poor more than the Lonsdale Benn trainer or the Slazenger Warrior trainer. The only thing worse was Tesco two-stripe tracksuit bottoms for PE.

However, it appears that one of the most expensive streetwear brands on the market – Balenciaga – are trying to emulate this look with their new Zen sneakers.

The fashion house, who are famous for the ugly sneaker, have really stayed on track with this creation, which are very similar to the aforementioned Sports Direct special except for the double B Balenciaga logo.

Far from being a cheap option, though, the trainers are £425. Roughly £400 more than a pair of mens Lonsdales.

Balenciaga literally added a pair of laces to a Lonsdale shoe and charging a extra £400 I’m dead 😂 pic.twitter.com/YyCBDj7mkB — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) January 10, 2020

Surely balenciaga are at the bam up here pmsl a wee pair a Lonsdale’s pic.twitter.com/BKJxIIBH0R — MEGS (@weemegs2) January 10, 2020

Balenciaga are taking the piss, these look like them old Londsdale crep 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pU0L4zaZ5J — Drakken Ryuguji (@CallMePrime_) January 10, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users are having a field day roasting the creations, with many asking if Balenciaga are having us all on.

It’s not the first time that Balenciaga have trolled us all (and won out in the end). Do you remember their £600 sell-out Crocs? Or the £1,600 bag that looked exactly like the ones you get for a couple of pounds at Ikea?

With the class connotations that having to walk into the gym hall wearing Lonsdale holds, however, have they finally taken things a step too far?

Many of us bear the scars of the taunting we received back in those days, and are desperate to never relive being called ‘povvo’ due to our parents’ frugal footwear choices.

Rich people love to appropriate this culture, though. All you need to do to see this is walk down Brick Lane and see the numerous vintage shops selling Kappa shellsuits for hundreds of pounds.

If they’re prepared to pay to live vicariously through our past humilations, however, then so be it.

They just need to be aware that they’re paying £425 for what’s being dubbed a ‘lost property drip’.

