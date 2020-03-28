balakrishna,-rana-daggubati-coming-together-for-the-telugu-remake-of-this-malayalam-hit?

|

Published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 19: 39 [IST]

Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which released in February this year, is now being remade in Telugu and Tamil. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead, the action-thriller had garnered rave reviews from the critics and director Sachy was lauded by many for dishing out a masterpiece. No wonder, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bought the Telugu remake rights within no time. Now, if the latest grapevine is true then superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati may star in the Telugu version of Sachy’s directorial venture Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Yes, according to a report in 123telugu.com, the makers are considering to rope in these two actors for the lead roles. If things fall into place then Balakrishna will essay the role of Biju Menon whereas Rana will reprise Prithiviraj’s character in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Not too long ago, there were rumours about Jr NTR playing Sukumaran’s role in the Telugu remake. Later, it was being said that Manchu Vishnu was also a contender in the running but now it seems Rana is likely to bag this coveted project. Well, if that happens then it would be a visual delight to see him share screen space with Balakrishna in a gripping action-thriller. However, no official announcement regarding the casting has been made until now. Currently, the Baahubali actor is awaiting the release of his film Aranya which was initially scheduled to release on April 2. The movie has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis. As for Nandamuri Balakrishna, he will next be seen in Boyapati Srinu’s directorial venture alongside Shriya Saran and Nayanthara. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu Remake Rights Are Bagged By The Makers Of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo